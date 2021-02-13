Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 78,100 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.