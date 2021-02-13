Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of North American Construction Group worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 284,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,672 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $304.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

