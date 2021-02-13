Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 873,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of New Gold worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

