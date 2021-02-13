Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

