Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Baker Hughes by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

