Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth $344,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth $960,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 19.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

