Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $179.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average of $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $179.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

