Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average is $185.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.