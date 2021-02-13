Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

