Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $297.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

