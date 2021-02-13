Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

