Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 140.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Best Buy stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.12. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

