Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

USB opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

