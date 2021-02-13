Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,249 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

