Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 617,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Sandstorm Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.