Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Stantec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

