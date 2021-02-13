Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. CX Institutional lifted its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Tesla by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $816.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $804.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,933 shares of company stock worth $111,362,433 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

