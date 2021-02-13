Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 530,500 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Enerplus worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 45.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 3,508.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $4.72 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.