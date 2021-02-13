Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $50,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.35.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

