Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 155.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in CMS Energy by 379.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CMS Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

