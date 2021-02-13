Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

