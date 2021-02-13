Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $55.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

