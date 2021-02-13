Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,700 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $164.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.28. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.