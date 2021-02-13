Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

