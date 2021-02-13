Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $116.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

