Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

INVH stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

