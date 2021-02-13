Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 457,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 51,128 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

