Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

SPG opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.