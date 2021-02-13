Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.