Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intel by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

