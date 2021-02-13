Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Shares Down 50.6%

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)’s stock price dropped 50.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 12,917,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 974% from the average daily volume of 1,202,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $59.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

