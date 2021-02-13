Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPPLF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

