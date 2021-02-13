Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICPT stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $98.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

