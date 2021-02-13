InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,417.66

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,417.66 and traded as high as $4,920.20. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) shares last traded at $4,895.00, with a volume of 209,536 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

The firm has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a PE ratio of -68.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,773.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,417.66.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

