International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. 3,871,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,434. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $154.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

