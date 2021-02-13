International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce sales of $5.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.15 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.30 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,857 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

