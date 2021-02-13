International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.73

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.69. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 8,900 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$341.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.84.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ITH)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.