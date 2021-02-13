Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 206.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $829.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.