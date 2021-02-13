Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Inventergy Global shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 6,220 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT)

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.