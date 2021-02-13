Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Update

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

PLW stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,653. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

