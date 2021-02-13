Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 106,454 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 747,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 93,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.11. 178,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,908. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

