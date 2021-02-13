Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.38. 365,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.