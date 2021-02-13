Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.