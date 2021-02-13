Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the January 14th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VCV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 33,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,210. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.