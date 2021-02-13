Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.19

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.19 and traded as low as $89.76. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $89.91, with a volume of 95,017 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

