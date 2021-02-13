Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.21

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $16.79. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 726,052 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8,427.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

