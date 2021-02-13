Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stock Holdings Increased by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 3.8% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.