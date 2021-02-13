Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.61

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $13.90. Invesco High Income Trust II shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 10,486 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.