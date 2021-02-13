Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 117.0% in January

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the January 14th total of 875,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $57.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 161.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after acquiring an additional 639,849 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 418,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255,133 shares during the period.

