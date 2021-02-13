Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Invesco worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

